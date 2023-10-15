Comparing DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) and Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Tecan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Tecan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA -26.04% 10.29% 4.99% Tecan Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

DENTSPLY SIRONA pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tecan Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays out -11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tecan Group pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Tecan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tecan Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus target price of $42.88, suggesting a potential upside of 39.07%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Tecan Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Tecan Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.94 billion 1.66 -$950.00 million ($4.77) -6.46 Tecan Group N/A N/A N/A $4.27 88.06

Tecan Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Tecan Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products. The Consumables segment offers endodontic products comprising drills, filers, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools or single-use solutions, which support root canal procedures; restorative products that include artificial teeth, dental ceramics, digital dentures, precious metal dental alloys, and crown and bridge porcelain products. It also provides small equipment products, which comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers, as well as dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, impression materials, teeth whiteners, and topical fluoride. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; and Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution. It also provides Cavro, an OEM liquid handling component comprising pumps, robots, and valves; SYNERGENCE, an OEM system development service; and PARAMIT, a contract design and manufacturing service. The company operates in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Tecan Group AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Männedorf, Switzerland.

