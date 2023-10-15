Comparing Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Payments and Elis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $9.28 billion 3.17 $111.49 million $3.00 37.68 Elis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Elis.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 2 4 21 0 2.70 Elis 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Payments and Elis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Global Payments currently has a consensus price target of $148.84, indicating a potential upside of 31.67%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Elis.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Elis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 8.65% 10.98% 5.33% Elis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Payments beats Elis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, human capital management, and payroll. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, and account payables and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. The Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend and other brands. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services. It also provides washroom hygiene services, such as hand washing and drying, toilet hygiene and urinals, lavatories, and air fragrancing; and reusable cleanroom garments, footwear, goggles, and related contamination control solutions, as well as cleaning systems. In addition, the company offers various solutions for collection and disposal of infectious waste, as well as laundry facilities. It primarily serves the catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, industries, trade and retail, and services sectors, as well as public authorities and administration. Elis SA was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint-Cloud, France.

