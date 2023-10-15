Comparing Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance -25.37% 13.81% 5.32%

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Portman Ridge Finance pays out -135.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Portman Ridge Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund -$58,372.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance -$11.81 million -14.79 -$21.00 million ($2.04) -9.01

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and Portman Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Portman Ridge Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and Portman Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Portman Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. It employs intensive proprietary research to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Floating Rate Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Securities Index. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. was formed on December 11, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The fund typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The fund targets the companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.