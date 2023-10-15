Compound (COMP) Price Hits $40.90 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Compound has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $40.90 or 0.00150623 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $323.40 million and $17.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045085 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024496 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012700 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,907,021 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,907,003.26122314 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.04884786 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $16,086,263.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.