Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS CMDXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

