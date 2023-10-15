Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CTG remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 81,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,731. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
