Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 81,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,731. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

See Also

