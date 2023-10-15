Conflux Hits Market Cap of $390.26 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $390.26 million and $9.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00227733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.00796546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00558563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055103 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00124367 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,358,952,835 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,358,703,840.721831 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.11579643 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $7,653,186.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

