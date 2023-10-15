Contrasting Barco (BCNAF) & Its Competitors

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Barco to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barco and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Barco alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barco N/A N/A 8.33 Barco Competitors $2.30 billion $74.74 million -458.43

Barco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Barco. Barco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barco N/A N/A N/A Barco Competitors -170.42% 1.35% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Barco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barco 0 0 0 0 N/A Barco Competitors 141 1116 1749 44 2.56

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 48.29%. Given Barco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Barco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barco peers beat Barco on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Barco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment. It also offers projection products, such as cinema, home cinema, installation, post production, rental, simulation, and virtual reality; virtual and hybrid classrooms comprising weconnect, a virtual classroom; virtual reality system that provides power walls, canvas, and caves; control room software, such as secureStream, OpSpace, and transForm N CMS; image processing products, including presentation switchers, controllers, scalers, and cards; and support, maintenance, training, and professional services. Barco NV was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.