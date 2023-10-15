Contrasting Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) & GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) and GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Gain Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeImmune has a beta of -171.22, indicating that its stock price is 17,222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and GlobeImmune’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Therapeutics $140,000.00 299.36 -$17.59 million ($1.82) -1.81 GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

GlobeImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gain Therapeutics.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gain Therapeutics and GlobeImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 178.79%. Given Gain Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gain Therapeutics is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and GlobeImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Therapeutics N/A -130.18% -95.89% GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gain Therapeutics beats GlobeImmune on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease. Its lead product candidate includes GT-02287, for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About GlobeImmune

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

