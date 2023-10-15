Contrasting Symrise (SYIEF) and The Competition

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) is one of 140 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Symrise to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symrise and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Symrise N/A N/A 60.63 Symrise Competitors $4.32 billion $309.97 million -2.10

Symrise’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Symrise. Symrise is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

53.1% of Symrise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Symrise pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Symrise pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 90.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Symrise and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symrise N/A N/A N/A Symrise Competitors -27.95% -26.75% -4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Symrise and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symrise 0 0 0 0 N/A Symrise Competitors 897 3945 5165 44 2.43

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Symrise’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Symrise has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Symrise beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Symrise Company Profile



Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. It operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

