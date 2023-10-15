Critical Survey: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and TXO Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $3.61 million 11.22 -$3.12 million N/A N/A TXO Partners $381.93 million 1.60 -$7.67 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXO Partners.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Indonesia Energy and TXO Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

TXO Partners has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.17%. Given TXO Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TXO Partners beats Indonesia Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

