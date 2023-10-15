Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0522 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $4.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00033954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

