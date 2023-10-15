CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 81,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,876. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $486.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

