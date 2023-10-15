Decred Trading Down 6% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Decred has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $190.46 million and $1.00 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.24 or 0.00044926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00151268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003708 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,567,096 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars.

