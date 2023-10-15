DeepOnion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.12 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $45.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00151840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00045305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024430 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003739 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.