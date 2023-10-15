Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 34,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,470. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About Defense Metals
