Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00008366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $10,905.14 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,008.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00228749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.63 or 0.00794678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00566025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00124590 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,971,411 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

