dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 2% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $173.61 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00227523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,179,782 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.04984829 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $155.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

