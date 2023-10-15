dForce USD (USX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $173.29

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and approximately $173.29 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00228749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,179,743 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

