Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 587,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:IRON traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 116,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,203,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,062,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,456,514.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $412,044.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,295.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,203,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,062,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,456,514.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,948 shares of company stock valued at $19,244,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,855,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

