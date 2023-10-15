DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

DKSHF stock remained flat at $71.30 during midday trading on Friday. DKSH has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Get DKSH alerts:

About DKSH

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.