DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DKSH Stock Performance
DKSHF stock remained flat at $71.30 during midday trading on Friday. DKSH has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.
About DKSH
