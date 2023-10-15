DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $75.39. 2,444,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,209. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

