Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) is one of 389 publicly-traded companies in the "Oil & Gas E&P" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Competitors 1061 6381 10766 388 2.56

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 36.42%. Given Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Competitors 167.19% 9.69% 5.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas N/A N/A -2.35 Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Competitors $1.61 billion $439.28 million -47.85

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas peers beat Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana. It also holds 85% working interest in the Cooper Block, which covers an area of approximately 5,788 square kilometers; 85% working interest in the Sharon Block, which covers an area of approximately 5,700 square kilometers; 85% working interest in the Guy License covering an area of approximately 11,457 square kilometers; and an 85% working interest in the Tamar Block that covers an area of approximately 5,649 square kilometers located in the Walvis Basin offshore, Namibia. In addition, the company engages in the development of solar projects. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

