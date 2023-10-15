Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 1,985,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,751. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 128.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 135.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 91,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

