EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 44,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,482. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.