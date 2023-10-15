Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Efforce has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $214,330.87 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

