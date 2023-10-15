Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 803,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.7 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESVIF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 62,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

