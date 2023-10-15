Ergo (ERG) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $64.17 million and $266,589.94 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,226.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00226854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.37 or 0.00798372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00555848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00054926 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00124190 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 74,621,220 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

