Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.41 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $65.41 million and approximately $240,353.58 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,963.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00229237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.07 or 0.00793918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00566300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00124943 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 74,606,955 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

