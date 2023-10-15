Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 3% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $47.01 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $14.99 or 0.00055067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,221.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00227383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.37 or 0.00798536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00556075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00124348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,527,151 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

