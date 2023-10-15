Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $14.96 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $14.96 or 0.00055131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $43.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00228045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.66 or 0.00794531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00562491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00124314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,522,777 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

