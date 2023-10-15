Ethereum (ETH) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,565.25 or 0.05745578 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $188.24 billion and $2.99 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024298 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,259,760 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.