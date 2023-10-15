Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in September

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,900 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 861,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.4 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVGGF stock remained flat at $101.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

