EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
EZFill Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EZFL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,962. EZFill has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EZFill had a negative return on equity of 213.46% and a negative net margin of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill
About EZFill
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EZFill
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.