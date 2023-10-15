EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EZFill Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZFL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,962. EZFill has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EZFill had a negative return on equity of 213.46% and a negative net margin of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

About EZFill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZFill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EZFill by 154.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EZFill by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

