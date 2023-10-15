Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 53.1% in September

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 34,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,765. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

