Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,093,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 1,328,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.5 days.
Fanuc Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:FANUF traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692. Fanuc has a one year low of C$25.22 and a one year high of C$37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.99.
Fanuc Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fanuc
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.