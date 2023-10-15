Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,093,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 1,328,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.5 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:FANUF traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692. Fanuc has a one year low of C$25.22 and a one year high of C$37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.99.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

