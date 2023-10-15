FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) & National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Critical Review

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FIBRA Terrafina and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get FIBRA Terrafina alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Terrafina 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Storage Affiliates Trust 3 7 1 0 1.82

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $37.78, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than FIBRA Terrafina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.6% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FIBRA Terrafina and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Terrafina N/A N/A N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust 13.34% 5.28% 1.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIBRA Terrafina and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Terrafina N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust $839.00 million 3.28 $103.74 million $1.04 29.69

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Terrafina.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats FIBRA Terrafina on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Terrafina

(Get Free Report)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate. Terrafina owns 282 real estate properties, including 278 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 40.0 million square feet and four land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio. Terrafina's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and an effective management and corporate governance structure.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.