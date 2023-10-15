Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd (FEML) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Performance

LON FEML opened at GBX 587 ($7.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 592.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.71. Fidelity Emerging Markets has a one year low of GBX 552.70 ($6.76) and a one year high of GBX 651.10 ($7.97). The firm has a market cap of £534.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.64.

