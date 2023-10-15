Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITBI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,960,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,517. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

