Financial Survey: Santos (STOSF) versus Its Rivals

Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) is one of 394 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Santos to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Santos pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Santos pays out -4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 72.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Santos and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santos N/A N/A N/A Santos Competitors 166.22% 9.71% 5.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santos N/A N/A -0.75 Santos Competitors $1.53 billion $439.96 million -47.55

This table compares Santos and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Santos’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Santos. Santos is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Santos and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santos 0 0 0 0 N/A Santos Competitors 1064 6438 10842 391 2.56

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 36.41%. Given Santos’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Santos has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Santos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Santos rivals beat Santos on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies. In addition, it produces natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

