FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FingerMotion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNGR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. FingerMotion has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of -0.26.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on FingerMotion in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at FingerMotion

In other FingerMotion news, Director Yew Poh Leong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $179,794 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FingerMotion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Articles

