FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Releases Earnings Results

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNGR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 906,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,818. FingerMotion has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $347.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

Insider Transactions at FingerMotion

In other FingerMotion news, Director Yew Poh Leong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $179,794. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNGR. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on FingerMotion in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNGR

FingerMotion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.