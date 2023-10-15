Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 647.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

FCMGF stock remained flat at $7.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.