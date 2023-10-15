First Digital USD Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. First Digital USD has a market cap of $467.82 million and $999.92 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 467,728,161 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 467,728,161.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00026646 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $628,532,577.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

