First United Co. (FUNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

First United has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First United to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $16.30 on Friday. First United has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.81.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First United by 9.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the first quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First United by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

