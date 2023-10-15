Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 735,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fiverr International by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 1,046.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 4,477.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Fiverr International Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $24.05. 578,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,363. The stock has a market cap of $908.06 million, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

