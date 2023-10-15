Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Frasers Group stock remained flat at $8.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

