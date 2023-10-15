Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.67 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $5.88 or 0.00021630 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $438.29 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Frax Share Profile
Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,577,922 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Frax Share Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.
