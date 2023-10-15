Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Up 49.5% in September

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 549,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 217,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,444. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $745.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $60,916.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $60,916.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $46,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,067,251.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Fulgent Genetics

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.