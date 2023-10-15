Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Up 49.5% in September

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 549,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance
FLGT stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 217,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,444. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $745.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.57.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Fulgent Genetics
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.
