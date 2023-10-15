Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of FSNB stock remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $269,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

